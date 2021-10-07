A handyman was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering a doctor and her teenage daughter.

A handyman was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering a doctor and her adolescent daughter before setting fire to the victims’ home.

At Preston Crown Court on June 30, Shahbaz Khan, of Burnley, England, pled guilty to the murders of Dr. Saman Mir Sacharvi, 50, and her daughter Vian Mangrio, 14. According to ITV, he was condemned to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 34 years.

On Oct. 1, 2020, the victims were discovered dead in their house on Colne Road in Reedley after someone phoned deputies to express worry about their well-being. Mangrio’s body was discovered severely burned in the property’s lounge. Meanwhile, Sacharvi’s body was discovered in the front bedroom upstairs, with apparent traces that she had been set on fire. Both fatalities had diazepam in their systems, showing that they had been drugged before to their deaths.

Khan denied murdering the mother and daughter at first.

According to BBC News, he informed the court that the victims were killed by evil spirits known as Jinns in the Islamic faith.

According to Lancs Live, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of arson halfway through the trial.

Rabia Shahbaz, Khan’s wife, was tried alongside her husband and found guilty of doing an act with the purpose to pervert the course of justice by providing false alibis for her husband on the day of the killings.

Khan, according to deputies, set an electronic kettle on fire in the kitchen to make it appear as if the fire was caused by an electrical problem. Graffiti on the home’s walls read “My mother is nasty” and “This is a Covid house,” according to police. Officers believe they were written with the intent of implying a feud between the victims.

Khan allegedly drugged Dr. Saman by providing her a smoothie laced with Diazepam, according to the prosecution. According to ITV, her daughter was also killed in the same manner after she got home from school.

Deputies later found $31,201 worth of jewelry, which belonged to Sacharvi, in Khan and Shahbaz’s loft. This further added fuel to their suspicions that the handyman was involved in the murders.

Khan reportedly attempted to withdraw his guilty plea at the last minute by claiming he was ill and his brain was influenced by two demonic spirits named Robert and Tony when he submitted the plea. However, Khan’s appeal was denied, and he was convicted on the same day.