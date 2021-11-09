A Haitian priest recalls the 20-day kidnapping of 17 missionaries by a gang that is still holding them for ransom.

Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien, a Haitian priest, described a 20-day kidnapping by the gang that is presently holding 17 missionaries from a religious organization in the United States.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped Milien and nine others, including three of his family, on April 11 outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. They wanted a ransom of $1 million each person, the same amount sought for the remaining missionaries.

According to the Associated Press, Milien and the others were blindfolded and forced to sleep on the dirt floor for two days. Rice, toast, and Coca-Cola were served to them. “We took care of our needs on the ground,” he recounted. “It was quite challenging.” The group relocated three times throughout the course of the 20 days. One person was released on the fourth day of imprisonment. After two weeks, there were three more, but none of them were Milien.

“The last week was extremely terrible,” he recalled, claiming that he and the others had been given little food and very little water.

Milien told his fellow prisoners that the new place didn’t have anything for them but a cemetery when he was told the new location didn’t have anything for them but a cemetery “Don’t stop praying. We will be free one day.” After an undisclosed ransom was paid, the gang was eventually released.

“It’s not an easy task. Whenever we recall something. It is a part of my life every time we think about something “he stated

As he prays for the release of the 17 missionaries still held captive, he advises their families to never lose hope.

The kidnapping began, Milien told the Associated Press, when he felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear.

On April 11, around 7 a.m., the group was en route to a local church to celebrate the installation of a fellow pastor when 15 to 20 gang members wielding heavy guns encircled their car.

“Come on over! Come on over! “As they pulled over the automobile, the gunmen issued a command.

Gang members asked that the group hand up the phone numbers of their families on the first day. The gunmen demanded a ransom via phone calls.

On the 20th day of their captivity, they were woken up by a knock at the door. It was 11 p.m. at the time.

"Get up! Get up! Get up! Let's get started!" Milien flashed back to a.