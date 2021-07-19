A hairdresser is inspired to act after a series of homophobic attacks.

A Liverpool hairdresser who was the victim of a homophobic attack as a teenager has earned nearly £3,000 for charity by participating in a ‘hair-a-thon.’

After hearing about the recent string of homophobic and transphobic attacks in the city centre, Patrick Wilson, 29, from Tuebrook, set up a JustGiving page and took bookings for hair appointments at Liverpool’s Lush Hair Lab.

Cindy Crawford’s hair was fashioned for the cover of Elle fashion magazine in the United States by the London-based hairdresser.

Death and dancing, parties and protests have all been part of Liverpool’s LGBT+ community throughout the years.

“Each weekend it seems like it was happening more and more,” Patrick said of the latest violence to The Washington Newsday. I’d open Instagram to see if there had been another attack in the city.

“I’d repost my experiences in the hopes that people would stay safe, and my pals were equally surprised and upset by what was going on.

“I began to be concerned for my own friends who live in Liverpool; I felt helpless, and I began to consider how I might utilize my platform and career to raise awareness in the city, which is how the Hair-A-Thon was born.”

Patrick said he was the victim of a homophobic attack while strolling with a companion on Edge Lane in Liverpool over a decade ago.

“We observed a large gang ahead of us, so we tried to cross the road to the opposite side,” he told The Washington Newsday. We changed directions since the group was following us, but it was too late. In the center of the major road, I was hit and dragged to the ground.

“I had a brown belt in karate and knew how to protect myself, but I was harmed and had to go to Alder Hey to be checked out, despite the fact that I probably appeared fairly vulnerable.

“A witness at the scene called the cops, and they were able to identify some of the assailants.”

Patrick, unlike some other victims of the recent attacks, was hesitant to speak about it at the time.

The impact of the attack on Patrick was described by Patrick in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

“As a.” he remarked. “Summary ends.”