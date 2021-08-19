A hacker has stolen $74 million worth of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Liquid, Japan’s cryptocurrency exchange, was hacked, with a reported $74 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies taken.

The hack, which led Liquid to restrict deposits and withdrawals, has been confirmed by Liquid, a registered cryptocurrency exchange in Japan.

The value of the currency seized was not confirmed by Liquid, but the publishing of digital assets was. The cryptocurrency heist’s estimated value was given by The Block.

Liquid stated its online warm wallets had been “compromised” and that it will be shifting its assets to an offline “cold wallet” in a tweet on Thursday.

Important Notice: We regret to inform you that the warm wallets of #LiquidGlobal have been compromised. We are now transferring assets to the cold wallet.

We’re looking into it right now and will keep you updated. Deposits and withdrawals will be halted in the meantime.

August 19, 2021 — Liquid Global Official (@Liquid Global)

The following assets had been moved to the hacker’s addresses, according to a second tweet:

ETH/EWT: 0x5578840aae68682a9779623fa9e8714802b59946 BTC: 1Fx1bhbCwp5LU2gHxfRNiSHi1QSHwZLf7q ETH/EWT: 0x5578840aae68682a9779623fa9e8714802b59946 TRX: TSpcue3bDfZNTP1CutrRrDxRPeEvWhuXbp XRP: rfapBqj7rUkGju7oHTwBwhEyXgwkEM4yby TRX: TSpcue3bDfZNTP1CutrRrDxRPeEvWhuXbp

Liquid stated that the probe is still ongoing.