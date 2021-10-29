A hack at a Massachusetts hospital has exposed the personal information of thousands of patients.

Patients at a hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, have been notified of a recent data breach that allowed hackers to gain access to personal information.

According to the Telegram and Gazette, UMass Memorial Health issued a breach alert to patients on October 15, stating that an unauthorized person gained access to hospital accounts between June 2020 and January 2021.

“Our investigation into the nature and scope of the issue discovered on January 27, 2021, that an unauthorized person may have accessed a limited number of UMass employees’ email accounts,” the notice stated.

The breach affected 209,048 persons, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital stated in its warning to patients that on August 25, it completed “identifying individuals using information contained in the accounts.”

According to the Telegram and Gazette, “the information involved for patients included names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information, and clinical or treatment information, such as dates of service, provider names, diagnoses, procedure information, and/or prescription information.”

“Names, subscriber ID numbers, and benefit election information were among the data collected from health plan members. A Social Security number and/or a driver’s license number were also used by some people “Added the hospital.

In the aftermath of the data leak, some patients were provided free credit monitoring and data protection services, according to the newspaper. “We have reinforced education with our workers regarding how to identify and avoid bogus emails and are making additional security changes to our email infrastructure, including enabling multifactor authentication,” the hospital added. The hospital was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The Massachusetts hacking incident is the latest in a slew of hacks and cyberattacks against hospitals in recent months.

After being targeted by a cyberattack in May, a hospital system in Southern California had to temporarily change its patient care practices.

In May, a ransomware attack in New Zealand knocked off information systems in five hospitals.

The FBI reported in June that the international cyber-crime group Conti had targeted at least 16 medical and first-responder networks in the United States in the previous year.

The declaration came after the organization launched an attack on Ireland's health systems in May, which resulted in the closure of many hospitals.