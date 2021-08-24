A gym owner is accused of raping a female client and sending lewd photos to the victim’s sons.

A 40-year-old woman has filed a complaint alleging that a gym owner drugged and raped her. The accused even threatened her and emailed her filthy images to her sons, demanding money, according to the woman.

Dharminder Kumar, a Punjab native, was charged with rape and criminal intimidation on Saturday, according to The Hindustan Times.

The woman alleged in her lawsuit that she and three other ladies joined the accused’s gym in 2015. Kumar allegedly told her after that year that he had another gym that was more equipped and urged her to go there. She then went to the other facility to begin her training.

“One day, when no one was in the gym, the accused, who is also a trainer, offered me some tablets and injections, claiming that they would help me become in shape. I lost unconscious after taking the medications, and he raped me. He took pictures and videos of me. According to The Times of India, “he then began sexually assaulting me by blackmailing me with those images.”

In 2018, the accused allegedly began blackmailing the woman, demanding money. He requested $6,744 in order to purchase gym equipment. When she refused to pay, he threatened to post the photos on social media, prompting her to pay $2,697.

After the woman allegedly stopped going to the gym in March of this year, the accused allegedly demanded additional money.

“When I refused to comply with his threats, he emailed those photos and videos to my two sons and then deleted them. If I didn’t pay him Rs 5 lakh, he threatened to kill me and my family,” she told the publication.

The photographs were allegedly delivered to the woman’s children through a bogus Instagram account. A preliminary inquiry found that the mobile number associated with the account belonged to the accused, according to the police.

The accused is married with a 13-year-old child, according to officers.

