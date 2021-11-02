A guy was stabbed to death in Halewood, and two murder suspects have been named.

Police have identified two guys who are suspected of stabbing a man to death in Halewood.

On Friday, October 29, detectives were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to allegations of a man being stabbed.

Jordan Brophy, a 31-year-old victim, was transported to the hospital but died shortly after.

Over the previous few days, police have detained six men in connection with the murder.

Merseyside Police announced today that two males have been charged.

Karl Townsend, 31, and Jamie Cunningham, 22, both of Halewood, will face charges of murder and possession of a bladed article in court today.

Merseyside police stated in a statement: “Two men have been charged by detectives investigating Jordan Brophy’s deadly stabbing in Halewood.

“Mr Brophy, a St Helens resident, died in hospital on Friday evening (October 29) after being discovered with stab wounds on Beechwood Avenue.

“Karl Townsend, 31, and Jamie Cunningham, 22, both of Halewood, have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, respectively. They are scheduled to appear in court today, November 2nd.

“Conditional bail has been granted to a 62-year-old man. A 36-year-old male is still being held in jail.

“A 26-year-old guy was also released on bail pending further investigation, while a 33-year-old man was released without further action.

“We’re still looking for information, so if you have any, please contact our social media department on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 21000752630.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”