A guy was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman.

In February, a 29-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 75-year-old woman in Henry County, Georgia.

Travale Farris of McDonough, Georgia, pled guilty to rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and three charges of criminal attempt to conduct a felony on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Farris was sentenced to 25 years in jail and will be on probation for the rest of his life in exchange for pleading guilty.

Farris will be required to register as a sex offender and have no contact with any of the victims in addition to the jail sentence. He was also told to keep away from McDonough’s Heritage Senior Living Center.

Farris was able to get access to one of the units at the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living complex in February and sexually abuse the elderly victim who lived there. According to authorities, he then “casually walked out of the flat.”

After a DNA match, authorities arrested Farris in March. The only thing known prior to then was that the assailant was carrying a Nike fanny pack-style backpack.

Darius Pattillo, Henry County District Attorney, said, “This was a heinous crime, and we are grateful to bring justice for this survivor.” “We wanted to make sure Mr. Farris didn’t hurt any more of our county’s senior citizens. There is no possibility of release under this punishment, and he must serve every day of those 25 years, as well as be overseen by officials for the remainder of his life.”

Police feared that this was not the only attack before arresting Farris. Farris was also seen on camera attempting to break into other people’s homes.

In February, a $7,500 reward was offered to aid in the search for the person who assaulted the elderly grandmother. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough police, Hampton police, Henry County police, Locust Grove police, and the GBI worked together in March to apprehend Farris.

According to WSB-TV, the Henry County SWAT team conducted a search at a property off Adams Circle in McDonough, where Farris was discovered and taken into prison without incident.

Aside from the 75-year-old woman’s instance, no further attacks have been documented.