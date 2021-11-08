A guy was kicked in the head in a ‘dangerous’ city center crime, prompting a CCTV appeal.

In a ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ attack in Liverpool city centre, a man was kicked in the head.

Following the assault on North John Street, detectives have published photos of a guy they want to talk with.

On Saturday, October 9, at around 3 a.m., footage given to The Washington Newsday shows a band of guys fighting.

A man was kicked in the head by another man on the street during the brawl, which involved roughly 12 men.

Merseyside police have stated that the attack is being investigated.

CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out near the scene and detectives have issued images they believe could assist with their investigation.

“This was a violent and irresponsible act that could have gravely wounded the victim,” Detective Inspector Stephen O’Neil said.

“I’m pleading with anyone who recognizes the man in these photographs to come forward.” We feel it may contain crucial information for our ongoing investigations.

“The incident occurred at a busy time of night when people were leaving the area’s taverns, venues, and nightclubs.

“Please call police as soon as possible if you were on North John Street around 3 p.m. and witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, or if you have captured photographs of the group of males on Saturday morning.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using incident number 2100519940.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.