Police and a paramedic at the scene of a collision at Trident Park in Runcorn today.

A guy is transported to the hospital after four cars collide in a retail park.

A driver was rushed to the hospital after a three-car collision in a crowded shopping center.

At 10.22 a.m., Cheshire Police were dispatched to Trident Park in Runcorn after reports of a Ford Focus colliding with three parked cars.

When officers arrived, they discovered a Ford Focus had collided with three parked cars: a Vauxhall Insignia, Ford Grand C-Max, and Vauxhall Mokka, according to a police spokesman.

The driver of the Ford Focus was transferred to Warrington Hospital.

A police patrol car, an armed response BMW unit, and paramedics were on the scene when The Washington Newsday arrived.

