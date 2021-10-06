A guy has filed a lawsuit against a Psychic who allegedly demanded $5,100 to lift an ex-curse. girlfriend’s

A guy from California is suing a “psychic love specialist” who allegedly claimed to lift a curse placed on him by an ex-girlfriend if he paid her $5,100.

According to a Fox 11 report from Tuesday, psychic Sophia Adams promised to save Mauro Restrepo’s marriage if he paid the required price to exorcise the curse, according to a fraud claim filed in Torrance Superior Court by Mauro Restrepo.

She also allegedly warned Restrepo that until the curse was lifted, he and his family would be “unhappy and in peril.”

Restrepo’s suit claims that despite paying a deposit on the charge, it “did not in any way benefit” his condition, pushing him to file a lawsuit.

Adams’ company, Psychic Love Specialist, is a psychic love specialist. Sophia, her husband, George R. Adams, and her daughter Tiffany Winston, who is also listed as Tiffany Johnson and Tiffany Adams in the official filings, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Adams’ landlords, Christ and Polly Koutroumbis, are also named as defendants.

Restrepo is seeking compensatory and punitive damages totaling $25,000 in his lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed last Friday, also claims negligence, civil conspiracy, and intentional and negligent infliction of mental distress.

Restrepo came on Adams’ website on September 17 while searching for psychics on Google, according to the lawsuit.

According to the court records, Restrepo felt “more confident that he was communicating with a professional that might help him” since Adams described herself as a “psychic love specialist” and “Ph.D Life Coach.”

Adams invited him to her house in Palos Verdes Estates, where she runs her company, and gave him a tarot card reading after exchanging text messages.

During the reading, she told Restrepo that he had been cursed with “mala suerte,” or “bad luck,” by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend, according to the lawsuit.

Restrepo was supposedly advised that until he had the curse lifted, it would affect not only his life but also the lives of his children, as well as his wife.

Despite paying a $1,000 deposit, Restrepo claims that his marriage has suffered, and that he has been plagued with sleepless nights and feelings of sorrow and anxiety ever since, according to the judicial documents.

Adams' relatives and landlords are also accused of neglecting to prevent her from doing so, according to the lawsuit.