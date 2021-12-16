A guy has been charged with the murders of his father and his partner, according to the police.

Lee Tipping, 35, is charged with the murders of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, and will appear before magistrates today (Thursday).

On Saturday, November 20, police discovered the couple dead after receiving a complaint about their safety.

Officers forced entrance into their home in Higher Walton, Lancashire, and discovered the horrific find.

According to authorities, they both died from multiple stab wounds, according to post-mortem exams.

Lee Tipping, who resided in the same house as the couple, was detained under the Mental Health Act after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

After a review, he was declared competent for interrogation, and on Wednesday, the CPS gave police the go-ahead to charge him with both murders.

"The victims' families have been informed of the latest discoveries and are receiving assistance from liaison personnel. Our thoughts continue to be with them." Today, he will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court.