A guy has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman who he mistook for a ride-share driver.

A Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly kidnapping and rapping a woman who boarded his car thinking it was a ride-share.

Randall C. Johnson, 49, was detained on Monday in connection with the woman’s rape and kidnapping on May 24. According to the Nashville Police Department, he has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated assault.

The woman and her male buddy got into the suspect’s black pickup truck in downtown Nashville on the night of the incident, mistaking it for a ride-share. Both passengers were inebriated and returning from a bar.

“At 2:45 a.m., the victim and a male acquaintance left a downtown bar. They assumed it was a ridesharing when they climbed into a black 4-door Chevrolet pickup vehicle with various Harley Davidson insignias, including a front vanity plate, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Johnson dropped off his two passengers at a Ninth Avenue North short-term rental. Johnson sped away with the victim while the male passenger stepped out of the car to assist the woman inside, according to WSMV.

Johnson allegedly brought the woman to a rural area approximately 30 minutes away, where he sexually abused her, according to the woman. He then drove her back to Nashville, where he dumped her off.

Following the attack, the police department issued a press statement requesting public assistance in identifying the perpetrator. The suspect was described as “a white man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair wearing a camouflage shirt.”

The suspect’s truck had the Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity license plate and a tool storage box in its bed, according to authorities.

Months after the incident, police were able to identify Johnson as the suspect and eventually arrested him Monday following a “citizen’s tip”.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).