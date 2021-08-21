A guy from Liverpool lost communication with his children who were stranded in Afghanistan.

An Afghan immigrant in Liverpool recounted his anguish and anxiety for his children who are still stranded in Afghanistan.

Zabi and his wife left the nation eight years ago when his employment put their lives in danger. In the previous decade, a number of coworkers were kidnapped and murdered.

Due to the fact that two of his children had turned 18 by the time Zabi was given refuge more than four years later, they were ineligible to join them under family reunion requirements.

Fears for a family detained in Afghanistan under the Taliban are growing, and a Liverpool couple says they can’t live their lives.

Zabi contacts his children, whom he hasn’t seen since leaving Afghanistan, every morning. However, they said this morning that they couldn’t charge their phones because the power had gone out. Since then, there has been radio quiet.

He’s been sleeping for 15 minutes at a time in recent nights before jolting awake when he realizes what’s going on. He and his wife take turns sitting and waiting for news on the phone.

“It’s like seeing your children burning in a house,” Zabi told The Washington Newsday. And you’re waiting for the fire department to arrive. And the fire department is a long way away. So there you have it. It’s that sensation.

“We see our family, our children, and they’re on fire. There is no guarantee that they will be safe. There is no police, no army, and no security. Nothing.

Zabi reminisced about good times spent with his children in Afghanistan.

“On Friday, I’ll take them to the north of [the city]for a picnic, and we’ll have all these wayside snacks,” he told The Washington Newsday. We call them Bolani (fried, stuffed flatbreads).

“And there was music and dancing, and no one seemed to mind what you were doing.” You grill kebabs on the side of the road and enjoy them with your families. There are hundreds of families, as you can see.

“There’s music playing, cards being played, and girls chatting. Friendships are formed by them. All of those girls were discussing their schools.”

Zabi began to cry at this time. He laments the loss of a homeland and a way of life he worries he may never see again.

Zabi took out his phone to show off some of his own images. “The summary has come to an end.”