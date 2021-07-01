A guy from Liverpool has died in a car and lorry accident on the M6.

On the M6, a guy from Liverpool was killed in a collision between a car and a lorry.

At before 1 a.m. this morning, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Actros HGV on the motorway’s southbound carriageway (July 1).

The driver of the Seat, a guy in his 20s from Liverpool, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lancashire Police.

The HGV driver was not critically hurt in the collision, which occurred between Leyland’s junctions 28 and 27.

The road was stopped for several hours this morning due to the incident, however it has already reopened.

“This incident has resulted in a man losing his life, and my sympathies are with his loved ones at this terribly difficult time,” said Sgt David Hurst of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations.

“We are now attempting to determine the full circumstances of the collision, and I would ask that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who may be able to assist us with our investigations contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police via email at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0063 from July 1, 2021.