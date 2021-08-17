A guy and a woman were detained, and more than £10,000 in cash and drugs were seized.

Police confiscated between £10,000 and £15,000 in cash and suspected drugs yesterday.

During a warrant search in Kirkdale on Monday, August 16, police discovered a huge sum of cash and eight golf ball-sized packets of white substance.

Officers estimate that there were 35 to 50 wraps of suspected cocaine in the bag.

A minor amount of cannabis was also stolen, as well as two Rolex and Tag Heuer watches, mobile phones, and drug paraphernalia.

A man and a woman, both 21 years old and from Kirkdale, were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A and B controlled substances, as well as possessing criminal property.

While investigations are ongoing, the two have been freed under investigation.

“The arrests yesterday demonstrate that we will take proactive action to target anyone suspected of distributing hazardous and illegal substances in the heart of our communities,” said Inspector Beth Blake.

“With this warrant, a large amount of drugs has been kept out of those neighborhoods.

“No criminal should profit from the misery that drugs bring to our law-abiding communities, and we will continue to perform stop checks and warrants to make those who abuse our most vulnerable feel unwanted here in Merseyside.

“Please come forward directly or anonymously if you have any concerns about any narcotics or illegal things being stored, carried, or used in your community, and we will take action.”