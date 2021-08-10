A guy accused with drug offenses has been mentioned as a suspect in the EncroChat probe.

As part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Merseyside, a man is scheduled to appear in court today.

Kevin James Allan, 40, of Watergate Way, Woolton, was arrested and charged with narcotics offences yesterday (Monday, August 9).

Conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, or remove illicit property, are the charges.

READ MORE: Human remains discovered in a jar at an abandoned Toxteth house

He has been remanded in custody until today, Tuesday, August 10th, when he will appear in Wirral Magistrates Court.

The accusations are part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national probe into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as Encrochat.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.