A gunman has been identified as a gang member, a thug has been arrested, and Coleen Rooney has spoken out about Wayne’s party images.

These are the headlines from The Washington Newsday at noon.

It has been claimed that a gang member from South Sefton was responsible for a street gunshot in north Liverpool.

Three males escaped from a car parked on Stanley Road in Kirkdale after a gunman fired multiple bullets.

The shooting, which occurred in the early hours of September 8, was captured on dramatic CCTV tape.

After police were summoned, a memorial to a murder victim was removed from a park.

The Washington Newsday has learned that the shooting, which targeted people from north Liverpool, was carried out by a gang member from south Sefton.

The police have refused to comment on these allegations.

A gunman jumps from the back of a bike before opening fire on a car stopped on Stanley Road, according to surveillance footage.

Here’s where you can read the rest of the story and view the video.

While she cowered in dread, a man attacked his former girlfriend’s house and pushed his way into her locked bedroom.

After they parted up and “totally defied” a restraining order, Andrew Priestley threatened to “terrorize” Natasha Smith.

Before approaching and beating her, he went to her residence in the early hours of the morning while she was sleeping in bed.

Priestley, who has 26 previous convictions for 75 offenses, allegedly left her “constantly living in fear,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The 39-year-old, who has no fixed address but was born in Widnes, apologized and stated he never meant to upset her.

Judge David Potter sentenced Priestley to 15 months in prison and issued a fresh indefinite restraining order, warning him that breaking it might result in a five-year prison sentence.

Following Wayne Rooney’s hotel room images, Coleen Rooney has broken her quiet.

According to Mirror Online, the Derby County manager will be the focus of a new documentary that will debut on Amazon Prime next year.

After photographs of him sleeping in a hotel room surrounded by three women went viral this year, the former Everton and Manchester United striker apologized to Coleen.

Coleen said she had forgiven him for the “terrible” incident in preview footage for the documentary.

She stated, ” “I forgive him, but it was inexcusable to me.

“I’m sure a few folks think I’m nuts for staying in my house.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”