A gun was confiscated at a gas station by my father, who has criminal ties.

A semi-automatic gun confiscated when armed cops descended on a taxi had previously been in the hands of a heroin dealer in Liverpool.

Ibrahim Mohammed drove up from London to pick up a black pistol from a Toxteth location.

He had no idea, however, that he had being watched since he left his house and traveled north.

At the Shell garage on Edge Lane, Merseyside and Metropolitan police officers apprehended him in a private hire car.

The DNA of Daniel Weaver, who was linked to the Toxteth property, was later discovered on the lethal weapon.

Weaver, 26, was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court for having a prohibited handgun.

Officers discovered Mohammed seated in a blue Toyota Auris with a leather bag on his lap carrying the black rifle around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 this year, according to prosecutor Alaric Walmsley.

The 23-year-old from Lambeth’s Brook Drive has guilty to having a prohibited handgun and is awaiting sentencing.

Mohammed had been picked up from Alt Street in Toxteth and was being transported to London, according to the taxi driver.

The gun was examined and recognized as a Sig Sauer P290, a self-loading pistol made in the United States.

Experts eventually concluded that it was “unlikely to be a genuine P290” and that it was most likely a handgun intended to fire blanks or gas power cartridges that had been converted when the barrel was modified.

The pistol was in “poor” shape, with rust on the inside and no magazine, but rounds could be manually loaded and it was successfully test shot.

“The handgun has the potential to cause lethal damage,” Mr Walmsley said.

Before authorities realized Weaver had ties to the property on Alt Street, his DNA was found on the grip and handle of the firearm.

Mr Walmsley claimed that earlier that evening, officers had observed Mohammed meeting “an person” there.

Officers arrested Weaver on September 20 at his residence in Liverpool city centre’s Gilbert Street, then searched the property on Alt Street.

They discovered “shooting targets carrying the name Weaver and the terms Glock and Shadow,” according to Mr Walmsley.

Weaver told authorities that he had never seen or touched the pistol, and that he had never met Mohammed.

Weaver was scheduled to stand trial in for allegedly possessing a forbidden handgun.