A guest on the Antiques Roadshow was taken aback by the worth of a damaged figurine.

Antiques Roadshow guest ‘gobsmacked’ at damaged figure’s value. The crowd gasped as expert John Axford valued the Buddhist art.

An Antiques Roadshow owner was left “gobsmacked” to discover a damaged figure was worth a staggering amount of money. The guest brought two pieces of Buddhist art to expert John Axford and he immediately said: “I’m excited.” The owner explained that she had inherited the pieces from her grandfather and that they had come from Calcutta.

“This was made not long after the Norman conquest, it’s probably 12th century, it’s pretty old, it’s the Antiques Roadshow and that’s a legitimate antique,” John remarked of the two items.

“It was made in Nepal or Tibet or North India, it’s a Buhhdist deity and I think it represents Tara.”

“The figure itself is inset with semi precious stones, some turquoise and garnet, but some are missing.”

The next figure, John explained, was probably from the 15th or 16th century, so it wasn’t quite as old as the previous piece, but it was still “quite old.”

The guest then inquired about the value of the two pieces.

“Well, they’re ancient,” John explained, “and there’s a problem in the back where there’s a component missing that’s a shame it’s not there, so that does effect it.”

“But this plaque, I think we’re probably looking around the £5,000 mark for that.”

“The figure here, as I said it’s such a shame that it’s missing a part from the back, so we’re probably only looking at in excess of £50,000.”

The crowd gasped and the owner looked stunned as she said “flipping heck.”

John claimed he’d seen comparable figures sell for £100,000 with all the pieces in place, but he didn’t want to boost her hopes up too high.

Afterwards the owner said: “Well he said it was in the region of £50,000 which I was absolutely gobsmacked at, I was amazed, I expected perhaps a few thousand yes, but certainly not that value.

*Antiques Roadshow is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.