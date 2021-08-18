A guest on Good Morning Britain who appears to be in his seventies astounds viewers with his age.

Fans were taken aback by the age of a Good Morning Britain guest who appeared on the broadcast this morning.

Colin Bell, a WW2 veteran, went on the show to discuss his wonderful combat stories, but viewers were sidetracked when he disclosed his age.

Colin, who served in the Royal Air Force as a Pathfinder, a proficient pilot and navigator, revealed to presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Bacon that he is actually 100 years old, shocking both the presenters and the audience.

Many admirers reacted to Colin’s disclosure on Twitter, with one user, @stesmithy48, writing: “Colin Bell, a true hero.” Looks like he could still fight the Luftwaffe at 100. #gmb,” while another surprised fan, @Chelsea24715735, tweeted: “Colin Bell is 100? #gmb.” Wow!!

On Twitter, @Fibutton, a GMB viewer, voiced her surprise and remarked, “They don’t make them like Colin Bell any longer.” Ex-squadron leader, 100 years old and looking 70, with a mind as sharp as a point. It was fascinating to hear him reminisce about his time as a WWII fighter pilot. #gmb.”

When others refer to him as a hero, the 100-year-old veteran says he doesn’t think of himself as one.

“I don’t consider myself a hero,” he remarked. The men who flew the heavy bombers were the true heroes.”

Charlotte Hawkins, a presenter on GMB, then responded to him, stating, “Well, we consider you a hero.”

Colin was awarded his Royal Air Force Pilots wings in February 2019 at a ceremony conducted at Royal Air Force at Linton-on-Ouse in recognition of his wartime service.

He carried out 50 bombing raids over Germany throughout his operational tours, 13 of which were over Berlin, and he described his experiences as “close shaves” after nearly losing his life several times.