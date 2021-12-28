A ‘guardian angel’ saves a 14-year-old girl from death.

Rose, a 14-year-old girl, visited her grandmother Lizzie Brownbill at her decaying old house on Roscommon Street in Everton in December 1900.

Lizzie couldn’t sleep because her throat was dry around midnight on Thursday, December 20 of that year, so she asked Rose to get her a sip of water.

The girl lit a candle and climbed the old, dark staircase; as she did so, she noticed something burning farther down the stairs.

When Rose arrived at that flight, she noticed a woman dressed in long white robes with golden hair who radiated an extremely dazzling light.

Rose came to a standstill as the luminous woman raised her palm. Rose scurried up the stairs to her grandmother’s chamber. The next morning, it was revealed that the apparition had appeared where two steps had collapsed – and Rose would have plunged through them if the enigmatic luminous ‘guardian angel’ hadn’t intervened.

A bright cross emerged in the sky for a few moments over the Toxteth Park Workhouse on Smithdown Road that same week, and it was witnessed by many throughout Liverpool and beyond.

The lit cross in the snow clouds high over St Luke’s Church was seen by the steward of the Palatine Club on Bold Street, as well as scores other Yuletide shoppers, and some thought it was a heavenly sign.

Meanwhile, there were other experiences with celestial entities in the Scotland Road neighborhood. A mother named Mrs Byrne was on the verge of death in a dingy old room on Fox Street due to problems during the birth of her daughter.

The mother’s sister fled to find a priest to perform the Last Rites, but seconds later, a woman in white entered the room and delivered the kid. Mrs Byrne thanked the phantom nurse before watching her dissolve into a ray of light.

Mrs Byrne and her sister were certain the woman in white was an angel, despite the priest’s disbelief.

On Christmas Day of that year, a bunch of kids chased down a stunning bright light surrounded by a rainbow halo. “The summary has come to an end.”