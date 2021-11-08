A group of investors led by Evan Zimmermann and Jeff Bezos is backing a new anti-aging biotech startup.

Evan Zimmermann, a Moderna backer, joined Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in investing in Altos Labs, a company focused to reversing aging and increasing human longevity. Although the specific sum invested by Zimmermann and Bezos has not been made public, data disclosed by Altos Labs in June indicates that the company has raised over $270 million, according to MIT Tech Review.

Zimmermann was a founding investor of Moderna, which is best known for its coronavirus vaccine. Despite the fact that Moderna has attracted a slew of investors in recent years as a result of its position as the frontrunner in the global search for a coronavirus vaccine, Zimmermann was an early adopter of the company’s technology. Given the latter’s enormous success in producing a coronavirus vaccine, this fact has significantly enhanced his public image. In the first three months of the year, Moderna sold $1.7 billion in coronavirus vaccines, and its stock has risen more than 1,000 percent since the start of 2020.

Bezos, Amazon’s creator and the world’s richest man, with a net worth of over $200 billion, stepped down as CEO in July to devote more time to philanthropy and passion projects, according to Forbes. Bezos is known to have a long-standing interest in longevity research, having previously invested in Unity Biotechnology, an anti-aging company. It’s been said that young people aspire to be wealthy, and wealthy people aspire to be young.

Jeff Bezos’ investment firm, Bezos Expeditions, did not respond to an email seeking comment from Evan Zimmermann.

A rising number of biotech businesses (and billionaires with wealth to spare) are investing in research that could prevent and reverse the aging process in humans. While many of these age-focused biotech businesses aim to battle ailments linked with growing older, Altos Labs will take a different approach by regenerating the entire human body on a cellular level in order to postpone death.

Altos Labs aims to open multiple institutions throughout the world and is enlisting the help of a large number of university scientists who will be paid well and given the opportunity to do unrestricted blue-sky research on how cells age and how to reverse it.

"At Altos Labs, we believe in curiosity-driven research. Manuel Serrano of the Institute for Research explains, "This is what I know how to do and what I love to do."