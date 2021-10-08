A group of four attacked the house while the family slept upstairs.

While a family slept inside, a gang of four robbers broke in through the back door of a residence.

The burglary in Beamish Close, Warrington, in the early hours of Saturday, October 2 is being investigated by police.

The family was all inside the house when the group broke in around 2.15 a.m., according to the MEN.

In a ‘planned and targeted attack,’ a car was discovered burning in the roadway.

The crooks pushed open the back door and took the keys to a black Mercedes-Benz.

Two gang members climbed into the Mercedes and drove away from the scene.

The other gang members bolted for the estate’s entrance, which is near to the A49 London Road.

CCTV evidence shows a cab in the vicinity around the time of the burglary, and the driver or occupants inside have been asked to come forward because they may have information that might help with the investigation.

“We have been investigating many lines of enquiry and are anxious to hear from anyone who may have information that might help the investigation,” said PC Neil Mooney of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“We were able to see that a taxi drove into that location around the time of the burglary while checking CCTV footage.”

“The driver or the passengers could have information or have noticed suspicious people or cars.

“I’d like to use this occasion to encourage them to come forward by dialing 101 and referencing IML 1098445.”

“Any information people have – no matter how insignificant – might be extremely beneficial.”

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.