A group formed to support Trump is now collaborating with the Wisconsin Republican Party to change the way elections are conducted.

According to the Associated Press, a nonprofit formed to support former President Donald Trump and his policies is working with Wisconsin Republicans to change how state elections are conducted. The group and GOP lawmakers are hoping to get the new ballot measure through Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who has stated that Republican-backed election changes in the battleground state will not be approved.

Hogan Gidley, Trump’s former White House spokesperson, said his new Center for Election Integrity was working with some of Wisconsin’s lawmakers and business leaders “to find out the best path” around the Democratic governor. According to the Associated Press, the group is sprung from the America First Policy Institute, which was founded during Trump’s administration to support him and his objectives.

About six weeks ago, Gidley met with Bill McCoshen, the head of Common Sense Wisconsin’s policy board, to discuss adding a new ballot question to the election. This bill would provide a uniform manner for conducting elections across the state, including establishing the same hours and days for early voting in each community.

Private entities would be prohibited from donating big sums to Wisconsin’s largely Democratic cities, and some municipalities would have to change how they process absentee ballots. According to the Associated Press, many people saw the election idea as an attempt to limit voting access in the state’s Democratic towns.

“We feel like the governor won’t be able to do anything about it, and it will become law,” Gidley said in a recording of the secret election meeting acquired by the Associated Press from an attendee.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The initiative is a fresh step in the Republican campaign to change voting laws in response to Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election fraud in 2020. It comes as Wisconsin has become the heart of this year’s election battles, with Republicans attempting to demolish the election system they created several years ago—and figuring out how to do so while a Democratic governor remains in power.

The plan is identical to one that is already in place in Michigan. Republicans in the state are already collecting signatures to put an item on the ballot. This is a condensed version of the information.