A ‘ground-breaking’ AIDS memorial exhibit will be held at a nightclub.

A Liverpool nightclub is preparing to make history as the country’s first nightclub to display a nationally significant work of art.

From Wednesday, December 1 to Sunday, December 5, panels from the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at 24 Kitchen Street in the Baltic Triangle.

The exhibit is intended to be a celebration of LGBT+ resiliency throughout history, according to the venue.

The UK AIDS Memorial Quilt is a community art project that is part of an international movement to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic’s impact and ensure that the lives lost are never forgotten.

In honor of the 30th World AIDS Day, Liverpool showcased panels from the quilt on the Liverpool quilt tour in 2018.

With the planned exhibit at 24 Kitchen Street, the Liverpool nightclub will be the first in the country to do so.

“24 Kitchen Street has the honor of presenting part of the AIDS quilt UK,” a spokesman for the venue said.

“This show is about queerness, queer history, and queer health.

“Our goal is to share forgotten experiences and bring the AIDS quilt to the club, which has always been a location where LGBT people have felt most authentic.”

The groundbreaking exhibit will debut on World AIDS Day, December 1, in the upper exhibition area of 24 Kitchen Street.

The public is allowed to attend the show for free, however donations are appreciated.

The event’s proceeds will go to Sahir House, one of the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt Conservation Partnership’s six charities.

The organisation, which was founded in 1985, provides HIV support and education throughout Merseyside and seeks to eliminate stigma while advocating for HIV-positive people’s rights.

“It’s incredibly exciting working with 24 Kitchen Street, who are very passionate and excited about the work of the charity,” Serena Cavanagh, health promotion lead at Sahir House, told The Washington Newsday.

“People have faced a lot of hardship and poor mental health as a result of the pandemic, which has had a severe influence on employment.

“Every dollar raised, no matter how small, adds up and can help.”

