A greedy daughter was sentenced to prison for squandering her mother’s hospice legacy.

Greedy daughter who spent her mother’s hospice inheritance on herself is sent to prison. Deborah Nilsson might have gotten away with her crime if her own daughter hadn’t turned her in.

A selfish woman was sentenced today for keeping thousands of pounds bequeathed by her mother to the hospice where she was cared for.

Deborah Nilsson, a woman who spent some of the money on a new kitchen and bathroom, a family vacation and a new washing machine, might have got away with the crime if her estranged daughter had not turned her in.

A jury heard they had fallen out – because daughter Danielle had run off with a former partner of Nilsson’s.

The 52-year-old grandmother claimed her late mother had changed her mind and drafted a “death bed” will, leaving her the money meant for the hospice, which is a charity, because the staff had not looked after her properly.

She fought it out with a jury, but it rejected her claims and convicted her of fraud. A judge told her today, “It didn’t take the jury long to see through your lies.”

Judge Anil Murray told her that he didn’t trust her accusations either and turned down a request for a deferred sentence from the defense.

Patricia Eden made a will on July 13, 2012, after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Liverpool Crown Court. The will was prepared with the help of a solicitor and signed by two witnesses.

Mrs Eden ordered that the remainder of her assets be split equally between her granddaughter and great grandkids and Willowbrook Hospice in Prescot, except from certain very precise and small bequests to members of her family,” prosecutor Sarah Holt said.

Mrs Eden was relocated to Willowbrook less than six months after drafting her will, and she was cared for by the hospice personnel until her death in January 2013.”

Mrs Eden had named Nilsson and her then-son-in-law Stephen Brown as executors, and on March 28, 2014, they signed an Executor’s Oath, indicating that the will was her true and authentic last will and testament, and that they would “collect, get in, and administer her inheritance according to the law.”

Solicitors aided the couple in applying for probate and the court heard £45,318 was available for distribution under the will, which would have equated to around £20,000 for the hospice.

Miss Holt said: ‘Willowbrook Hospice has never seen a penny from the estate.

“Not only did they not receive the inheritance left to them by Mrs Eden, they actually knew nothing about Mrs Eden’s will until July 2017, when they received an email from the defendant’s estranged daughter informing them that the hospice was a beneficiary under the terms of Mrs Eden’s will – but that the money due to them had been spent by the defendant.”

The hospice’s trustees wrote to Nilsson twice between October and November 2017, and although she eventually responded, her answers did not explain why they had not received the money or what had happened to it, although she did mention that she was having personal problems.

When interviewed by police in February 2019, she admitted that she had not informed the hospice that it was a beneficiary of the will and said she had not told them because she did not want to tell them.

Miss Holt continued, “She had no intention of telling them that money had been left to them in her mother’s will because she didn’t want them to have it and she had no intention of giving it to them. ”

Nilsson told the court that the DWP had claimed £10,000 from the estate due to a historic overpayment, which would reduce the amount due to the hospice to £15,000.

Judge Murray imposed a 15-month jail sentence on Nilsson, of Evelyn Street, St Helens, and said he was “very skeptical” about the matter and that she had not provided supporting evidence, but he would give her the benefit of the doubt.

He said he did not believe her mother had told her she did not want the hospice to benefit from her will and that they had treated her badly. The only complaint she had made was that medication had once been left on her mother’s table.

He continued, “Having seen you, I’m sure that if you had any cause for complaint, you would have made it early and loudly – but you didn’t.”

Judge Murray said the charity had lost a substantial amount of money it desperately needed.

He said, “You say you learned a lesson – but you claim you did nothing wrong….There is no remorse. Throughout the course of this case, you have thought only of yourself and continue to do so.”

The court heard that it costs £5.2 million a year to run the hospice and that there is a widening gap between income and expenditure.

Clinical director Christine Haywood said, “Any reputational damage could seriously impact on our ability to raise this vital income. Over two-thirds of our income comes from donations, legacies, fundraising events and what we generate as a charity through our stores.”

In its most recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission, Willowbrook received an “outstanding” rating.

Cheryl Mottram, defending, told the court that Nilsson still stands by her account of events but accepts the jury’s verdict and that this is a serious matter.

She has no criminal record and cares for her 17-year-old grandson, who has mental health problems and lives with her. She has always been a constant in his life and her emotional support is even more important in light of the deterioration of his mental condition.

References spoke very highly of her and incarceration would also affect her job with a pharmaceutical company and put the family in financial difficulty, Miss Mottram said.

Nilsson showed no emotion during the hearing, but her daughter Michaela broke down in tears as she was led to the cells.