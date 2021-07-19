A grateful dog owner has donated a portion of her lottery winnings to the PDSA.

Three Edinburgh neighbors are rejoicing after their postcode, EH17 7QZ, was declared as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Cindy Simpson, 63, was one of the winners, and when she saw her £30,000 prize check, she exclaimed, “Oh wow, oh my God!”

“I was only planning on spending £1,000,” she says. I’m trembling. That’s incredible. My heart is bom-bom-bom-bom-bom-bom-bom-bom-bom-b

Cindy said, “I honestly don’t know!” when asked how she planned to spend her money. I’d like to give some money to my children.

“If there’s any money left over, I’m going to buy a car and a new living room suite.”

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million for thousands of good causes across the UK and overseas, with a minimum of 33% of ticket sales going directly to charities.

Cindy was ecstatic to learn about the wonderful work being sponsored, and she had a particular liking for one of the projects funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery participants. “I want to donate something to the PDSA,” she explained. They aided my dog when she was in need. I’m always giving them stuff because they’re so good. Every time I win something, no matter how huge, I strive to give something back to them.”

To date, players of the lottery have donated nearly £11.6 million to the PDSA.

People’s Postcode Lottery spokesperson Matt Johnson congratulated the winners, saying: “I am very thrilled for Cindy and our other Edinburgh winners today, what a great surprise for them.” I hope they enjoy their winnings and treat themselves to something special to commemorate the occasion.”

Every day in July, one postcode will be named as the winner of a £30,000 award. For each ticket they hold, all players in the postcode will win £30,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month to play, and daily winners are guaranteed. People participate in the game by entering their preferred postcode, which immediately enters them into all of the draws.

This competition was run on behalf of Postcode Justice Trust, a charity that supports organizations such as Helen Bamber Foundation and Women for Change.