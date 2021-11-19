A grant of £200,000 provides a lifeline to youth organisations all throughout Liverpool.

Merseyside Play Action Council (MPAC) recently secured funding that will save employment and support children’s play groups across Liverpool for the next two years.

In acknowledgment of the work they undertake across the city, they recently received £50k from The 64 Trust as the first instalment of a £200k donation.

MPAC will be able to increase much of their work with organizations that work with children and young people in Liverpool thanks to this new financing.

The Merseyside-based 64 Trust grant-making organisation is eager to assist charities and grassroots community groups in the Merseyside area (though not exclusively).

MPAC supports almost 100 organizations that assist with children and young people, and this new funding will help them continue their important work in Liverpool.

MPAC’s manager, Kevin McIntyre, told The Washington Newsday that if the organization survives, “many of the groups we sponsor would survive.”

He continued, ” “Receiving funds for operating costs and salaries has been tough for many years. For the following two years, the 64 Trust will provide unwavering support.” MPAC’s services were substantially hampered during lockdown in the summer of 2020. Despite this, they were able to organize activities that benefited a large number of youngsters throughout the city.

This support will enable them, as well as many of the youth organizations and community groups with whom they collaborate, to continue doing so in the future.

The type of job they undertake is demonstrated by the fact that, despite Covid-19 establishing safety measures over the summer holidays, 53 play plans went forward last year.

In 2020, approximately 2,600 children, young people, and their families received over 30,000 food hampers, grab-and-go lunches, breakfasts, and food bags through these play initiatives.

MPAC also issued 260 activity packets, which comprised instruction books for the play schemes. The activity packs were primarily designed to encourage physical exercise.

The activity packets were then delivered to families and utilized to deliver play activities to children and young people by the play schemes. “Summary concludes.” This is just a portion of the vital and necessary work that will continue as a result of the funding.