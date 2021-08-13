A grand jury is hearing evidence in the FBI’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

According to the Associated Press, the federal prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the beginnings of the FBI’s examination into Russian election meddling has been presenting evidence before a grand jury.

According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutor John Durham has been presenting information to a grand jury and considering charges against some FBI workers and others outside the agency.

The use of the grand jury was confirmed by the Associated Press through a source familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to discuss it by name. Because the inquiry is still underway, a Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Durham could be considering more criminal charges beyond the one he filed last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted to tampering with an email regarding a Trump campaign aide who was under FBI surveillance. Durham is also likely to finish a report at some point in the future.

Durham was appointed to the position in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr, with a mission to look at how the FBI and intelligence community went about investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, as well as any possible coordination with Donald Trump’s campaign. His team has spoken with a wide range of Justice Department and intelligence community officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan.

Durham’s investigation is different from a second investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which found substantial flaws and omissions in FBI applications to monitor former Trump campaign staffer Carter Page’s contacts in a December 2019 report. There was no evidence that any actions taken by FBI or Justice Department personnel were motivated by partisan bias, according to the study.

Barr hired Durham as a special counsel weeks before resigning as attorney general, giving him more security to finish his work under the Biden administration. Durham had previously served as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

Durham's investigation has focused on the FBI's use of anti-Trump research conducted by former British spy Christopher Steele, which U.S. officials used in warrant applications to a covert surveillance court.