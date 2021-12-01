A grand jury has cleared the officer who shot and killed Pharrell Williams’ cousin of all charges.

According to The Associated Press, a grand jury found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in shooting and killing Donovan Lynch. The case has gotten further attention because Lynch is connected to Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams.

On a March night in Virginia Beach, Solomon D. Simmons, a Black police officer, responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot, during which many individuals were hurt and at least one woman was killed. Lynch was said to be brandishing a gun, which Simmons said he was aiming at the crowd, threatening to shoot individuals and police officers in the parking lot.

Prosecutors alleged Simmons yelled something at Lynch during a press conference on Tuesday. He then turned to face Simmons, who fired a shot at him.

According to Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle, “there were multiple persons in that parking lot when Officer Simmons noticed Mr. Lynch starting to come up with the pistol.” “So it’s not just a question of whether or not the weapon was aimed at Officer Simmons. It was also a question of whether or not the individuals in the parking lot were in danger.” Before Lynch was shot, there were several other incidences of shooting near the parking lot and boardwalk, prompting Simmons to come to the site.

During the press conference, prosecutors released footage from body cameras worn by officers on the scene before and after Lynch was shot, as well as testimonies from witnesses.

Simmons’ actions were found to be reasonable by the grand jury since he was acting to protect himself and others in the neighborhood.

Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Simmons and the city of Virginia Beach, alleging that the police were not properly trained.

Prosecutors claim that Simmons never specifically said that Lynch pointed the revolver at him.

Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, was a 2017 and 2018 offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a 2019 graduate of the school.

On a sunny spring night, Lynch and a companion were strolling along the city’s boardwalk, which is studded with restaurants and hotels.

Prosecutors also played a filmed statement from Simmons, who had not turned on his body camera during the incident.

