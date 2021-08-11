A GOP lawmaker who has not been vaccinated will not attend a policy conference because of the ‘extreme’ vaccine requirement.

Senator Mike Shirkey of Michigan has announced that he will miss an annual state policy meeting due to a “extreme” immunization mandate.

Shirkey, the Republican majority leader in the state Senate, has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but claims to have “natural immunity.”

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference has announced that immunizations will be mandatory for the 2021 season.

By requiring vaccines to attend the conference, the Chamber “cowed to political science rather than embrace[ing]true science,” according to Shirkey. According to The Detroit Free Press, he was making the point that he had COVID-19 in December of 2020 and would probably have some immunity without a vaccine.

A research found that some people who have had COVID-19 have some protection for up to 11 months, according to Abby Walls, a spokesperson for the majority leader.

According to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 are around “twice as likely to become sick again” if they are not immunized.

“Please be vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 before,” stressed Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement last week.

Shirkey argued that requesting proof of vaccination might be acceptable if the conference were held in Canada, but not on American territory.

In a statement, Shirkey added, “It should not be disregarded that this vaccine mandate position is more radical than the Grand Hotel’s policy, the island’s civic government, and the state of Michigan as a whole.”

Throughout the pandemic, Shirkey has advocated for mask use but has been vocal in his opposition to mask regulations and vaccination mandates.

Shirkey spoke out against the statewide mask mandate imposed by Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year on Twitter, declaring, “I do NOT support a statewide mask mandate.” I do encourage everyone to follow the policies set forth by specific businesses, organizations, and schools.”

Whitmer responded at the time by expressing concern that “the top Republican in Michigan government is an anti-masker who does not want to encourage or demand everyone in Michigan to mask up.”

Whitmer called his remarks “a terrible contempt for science and ignorance of the epidemiology we’re up against.”

Michigan’s total COVID-19 instances as of Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.