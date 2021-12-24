A good Samaritan saves two children from a gas station fire that killed their mother by accident.

A Florida lady died in an unintentional gas station fire, but her two small children were rescued by two witnesses.

On Wednesday around 2:00 p.m., Shoi Caballes was pumping gas into her SUV at a Shell Gas Station in Palm Harbor when a 66-year-old woman pulled her car into the gas pump.

Caballes was trapped against the SUV when the gas pump toppled on her. The fuel caught fire at one point.

Caballes’ two children, a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, attempted to put out the fire at first. With a fire extinguisher from the petrol station, a Good Samaritan named Jared Pierson came up to assist them. When the flames were out of control, he dragged the kids out of the car.

“The kids wouldn’t leave my side or my buddy’s side, so we had them sit with our bum gear,” Pierson told WFLA. “That’s when we found out their mom was locked in the car.”

“It was all a gigantic fireball by the time I was crossing the street. All I could do was pull the kids away, and we had to cross the street together. Because I was afraid the gas station might burst into flames, “Added he.

Sebastian Tague, who was working nearby, told WFTS, “I heard the boom.” “The gas pump and the automobile were both totally charred to a crisp by the time I got out there.” Several fire units arrived on the site and quickly put out the flames. Caballes was killed in the incident.

“The fire was quickly put out by the firefighters. As we relay the news that one adult did not survive this catastrophe, our hearts are heavy. The victim’s family is in our thoughts and prayers “In a Facebook post, East Lake Fire Rescue said.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

Shoi Caballes has five children and was a single mother.

Her death was confirmed by her son, Seth Caballes, who posted a statement and a photo of the family on Facebook.

“For everyone who has reached out, my family and I appreciate your kind words and warm sentiments,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

On Thursday, hundreds of people attended a prayer ceremony for Caballes.