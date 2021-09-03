A Goat Herder Kills a Leopard With His Sickle After It Attacked Him.

A leopard attacked a 39-year-old guy when he was out grazing his sheep, but he was able to kill it by severing its head with a sickle. The man will not face any prosecution since the forest service claims it was an act of self-defense.

According to the Hindustan Times, Naresh Singh Saun of the Indian state of Uttarakhand said this was the first time he seen a leopard while grazing goats.

Saun described the Wednesday occurrence as a leopard emerging from the bushes and pounced on one of the goats. “By making noise, I tried to scare it away. The leopard, on the other hand, abandoned the goat and dashed towards me. I was terrified at first. But then I understood I’d be dead if I didn’t act,” the man explained.

Saun went on to say that he used his sickle against the beast right away, and it worked. “The injured leopard bolted but passed out a short distance away. “It died as a result of the sickle’s head wound,” he explained. Saun managed to get away with with minor injuries.

He claimed that he would not be alive today if he hadn’t struck the leopard with the sickle. “People say leopards flee when they hear an alarm, but in my instance, instead of fleeing, it attacked me. In such a position, I had no choice except to retaliate,” he explained.

Forest officials were dispatched to the scene when the herder notified them of the event. The cops got control of the body of the two-year-old huge cat. “We burned it after post-mortem because it was a female leopard,” ranger Dinesh Joshi told Hindustan Times.

Despite the fact that murdering a leopard is banned in India, Saun will not be prosecuted. “Villagers stated that the leopard would have murdered Saun if he hadn’t fought back with a sickle in self-defense. “The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 provides some relief in circumstances where a man has no other alternative for protecting himself from wild animals,” Joshi explained.

In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, an elderly couple battled off a leopard who tried to kidnap their 2-year-old granddaughter. The large cat crept into their yard from a nearby woodland while the family was sleeping. When the parents awoke, the child’s foot was already on the animal’s jaw. They used a stick to fight off the leopard, who then turned on them.