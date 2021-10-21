A global music management business will assist in the selection of the UK’s Eurovision entry for 2022.

The BBC has stated that the UK’s entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest would be chosen in conjunction with a worldwide music management organization.

The broadcaster will collaborate with TaP Music, whose clients include Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, and Ellie Goulding, to choose a song and performer to represent the United Kingdom.

The 66th edition of the competition will be place in Turin, Italy, in May, and TaP has requested that the music business submit “seasoned live artists” for consideration.

The winning song will be commercially published as part of a deal with a big label.

The BBC abandoned the public poll that had previously been used to choose the UK’s entry in 2019, instead deciding to give the final say to a record company.

After the show was canceled in 2020, the competition was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2021, and Italy’s rock band Maneskin won with their song Zitti E Buoni.

The United Kingdom suffered a humiliating setback when its representative, singer James Newman, was the only one to receive 0 points from both the jury and the audience, placing last on the list.

Despite the negative outcome, Newman, the brother of singer John Newman, posted on Instagram: “I want to focus on the positives of this incredible experience.”

“I went on a stage and sung a song that I wrote and love to hundreds of millions of people.”

Former international trade secretary Liz Truss refuted the notion that the UK’s omission was due to Brexit, saying there was a “fundamental flaw” with the way UK performers were chosen for the competition.

“I think we need more competition to get the perfect entrant,” she told LBC’s Nick Ferrari. “I think they need to be further tested with the people.”

“We’re incredibly happy to be partnering up with the BBC for this event and will utilize Eurovision to truly reflect and promote the rich, diverse, and world-class musical talent the UK is globally famous for,” TaP Music co-founder Ben Mawson said.

"For many years, we've seen the United Kingdom struggle when it comes to pop music, which is something we generally thrive at.