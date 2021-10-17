A ‘giving community’ in a ‘beautiful’ Merseyside village.

Eccleston is a small township to the north-west of St Helens with a close-knit community.

But what is it about Eccleston that makes its residents so unique?

Adrian Moles is the duty manager at The Griffin Inn in Eccleston, a prominent hotel and pub.

Time has practically stopped in this Merseyside community.

“The community atmosphere here is wonderful,” he told The Washington Newsday. “I’m not from here, I’m from South Africa, but the community here makes you feel so welcome and everyone is so pleasant.”

I believe it is also a really charitable community; people are always eager to support community initiatives and charitable events, such as the St Helens scarecrow festival, which we are sponsoring as a local Eccleston business.

“I can also remark that you always feel safe while you’re out and about in the region.”

“Aside from that, there are some lovely places to visit, such as Taylor Park, which offers lovely landscape.”

Taylor Park in St Helens is the city’s largest Victorian park, with two major dams, waterfront pathways, animals, and children’s playgrounds.

The park is located on the grounds of Eccleston Hall, which were once part of the Eccleston Hall estate.

It was named after Samuel Taylor, who donated the property to St Helens, when it opened in 1893.

“You make your community,” one resident told The Washington Newsday of the small township’s sense of community. “When I worked in Eccleston it sure has a tremendous Community Spirit.”

“Low crime, wonderful schools, nice neighborhood, countryside for exercise and mental well-being, and good local pubs,” another resident remarked.

While at the Seven Stars Inn on Millbrook Lane, The Washington Newsday visited other local pubs in Eccleston and chatted with pub owners and patrons alike.

“I only pour pints so I can’t comment too much on things,” a bartender remarked, “but everyone I’ve met and served is incredibly polite.”