A girl is struggling for her life, a soldier becomes a hired gang shooter, and a mother is surprised by Homes Under the Hammer.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore, six, is still in a medically induced coma following major head injuries that included a shattered skull and brain hemorrhaging.

Alexa’s family in Norris Green said their daughter’s condition is ‘touch and go’ following the collision on Friday, September 10, about 8.10 p.m.

After seeing her worst nightmare confirmed by doorbell camera footage, a woman “wants to move.”

The couple, who rent from a private landlord, say they’ve been asking for repairs and want to educate others about the dangers of hefty fireplaces.

Aaron Bretherton, of Everton, was a serving soldier when he shot David Barnes four times with a pistol, injuring him severely.

Before returning from duty in Africa, the 24-year-old had a “exemplary” profession, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and began to display symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

When Bretherton knocked on his victim’s door on the night of April 24, 2020, he was armed with pizza boxes and a Glock handgun.

When her son fell unconscious, a Merseyside mother applauded the strangers who rushed to his side.

Patrick Jones, a ten-year-old schoolboy, was out playing with his pals near his home at around 5.30 p.m. when he fell off his bike and smacked his head on the pavement on Warrington Road in St Helens.

Patrick, from Rainhill, was knocked unconscious and found bleeding from the head as others rushed to his aid and dialed an ambulance.

A mother from Merseyside saw her house on Home Under the Hammer, but it wasn’t what she expected.

Rebeccca Koncienczy, who rents her Wallasey property, was taken aback when presenter Dion Dublin took a peek around before the renovation.

While the majority of the house appeared to be the same, she claimed there was one thing missing.

