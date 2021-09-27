A girl fought off a would-be rapist who said she had “come upon him.”

A juvenile girl fought off a man who tried to rape her before claiming she’came onto him’ later.

Gary Mulligan took advantage of his vulnerable victim and sexually raped her when she was inebriated.

He came as close to rapping her as he could without really doing so, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, the despicable predator afterwards claimed that it was he who had refused the child’s approaches.

Mulligan, 51, of Juniper Grove’s Riddell Way, St Helens, targeted the girl one night in 2005.

She told her best friend about it at the time, but she didn’t feel ready to report it to the cops until November 2018.

Mulligan denied any guilt when interviewed by authorities, according to prosecutor Peter Killen, and said the girl came onto him but he refused.

During a five-day trial, when his traumatized victim had to go through the anguish of presenting evidence, the father and businessman maintained his allegation.

Mulligan was found guilty of attempted rape, inducing a minor to view a sexually explicit image, two counts of sexual assault, and two charges of assault by penetration by a jury.

“You took advantage of her drinking,” Judge Robert Trevor-Jones told Mulligan today. You didn’t force alcohol on her, but she was inebriated, and you took advantage of her when she fell asleep.”

He claimed the girl had been watching a horror film with Mulligan when she fell asleep, but when she awoke, he had put on a pornographic film, and she was “astonished.”

“You made a series of sexual approaches toward her,” the judge remarked. She was agitated and protesting.”

Mulligan allegedly attempted to rape the “weak” girl, then sexually assaulted her before the “scared” kid fled, according to the court.

In a victim personal statement, Judge Trevor-Jones said the now adult woman described how she had “a loss of self-worth” and needed continuous counseling because of the “enduring impact” of the assault.

He said the attempted rape resulted in “serious psychological injury” and happened over a long period of time.

“It was an attempt, but the whole offending was only stopped by her resistance,” Judge Trevor-Jones remarked.

Defending attorney David Polglase emphasized his client’s previous good character and stated that he had not offended before or since the occurrence.

Mulligan, he claimed, had a logistics problem. “The summary has come to an end.”