A giant crocodile rips a man’s leg off as he crosses a canal; the victim is critically injured.

On Saturday, a massive crocodile attacked a man and took his leg off when he was crossing a canal in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The man, identified only by his first name Eshwardin, was seized by the reptile while crossing the Sharda river canal in a forest range in northern India. According to the Times of India, the crocodile tried to drag him into the water.

After hearing his shouts, some farmers working near the canal hurried to the scene. Stones were thrown towards the crocodile. The snake eventually let off of the man after a 15-minute struggle, but not before ripping off his leg. Eshwardin passed out and sustained a large amount of blood loss. He was sent to the hospital right away. His situation is still grave.

“The scene was horrifying, as a three-meter-long [ten-foot-long] mugger had Eshardeen’s leg caught between his jaws and was attempting to drag him into the sea. The crocodile wouldn’t let off of our man until we beat it with batons, according to Harkesh, a local resident.

Forest officials issued a warning following the event, advising people to use extreme caution when crossing canals or rivers.

“The sufferer is in the hospital receiving treatment. It is a river Sharda natural canal that runs through a woodland. Eshwardeen’s treatment is being handled by us. In the event of permanent incapacity, he will be eligible for compensation of up to Rs 2 lakh ($2,675). Locals have been urged to use extra caution while near rivers or canals, especially during the monsoon when there is a lot of water flowing,” divisional forest officer Anil Patel told the source.

In the last two months, at least two of our people have been killed by crocodiles in the region, according to Daiji World.

A 15-year-old boy was attacked and murdered by a crocodile while bathing his buffalo in a river in the same state earlier this month. The teenager’s half-eaten body was later recovered from the Khakhra river by rescuers.

“After consulting with the district magistrate, we have decided to identify locations near human habitat where crocodiles are present and place signboards to deter people from entering. Kirit Kumar Rathod, a senior police officer, said at the time that the forest department will initiate an awareness campaign to prevent such incidents.