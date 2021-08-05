A Ghost Hunter Falls Through the Roof of a Haunted Building, Suffering Multiple Injuries

Last weekend, a 35-year-old woman from Kenmore, New York, was hurt after falling nearly two stories during a ghost-hunting trip inside the state’s historic Buffalo Central Terminal, according to authorities.

The unidentified woman and another person — an unidentified man — were conducting a paranormal investigation in the former railroad station in Buffalo, New York, without permission on Saturday night when she fell 15 to 20 feet through a substation roof near the back of the property, according to The Buffalo News.

According to the site, police from the Ferry-Filmore District and other emergency services responded to a rescue call just after 10:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center by EMS and treated for several injuries.

The woman’s health is unknown, and it’s uncertain whether her injuries are life-threatening.

According to the story, the man who accompanied her was unharmed.

According to authorities, no charges have been made in connection with the event.

Buffalo Central Terminal operated from 1929 until 1979 and is now a “prized spot” for urban explorers and restoration enthusiasts. It is now held by the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring the structure to its previous state.

According to the New York Post, the 17-story Art Deco-style station receives a lot of attention from people interested in the occult. The building has hosted ghost tours, and the television show “Ghost Hunters” once broadcast a six-hour live show from the location.

“Learn a little bit about the Central Terminal’s unique history as well as the haunting stories and allegations of paranormal activity that will raise the hair on the back of your neck! Stand in the precise Central Terminal site where this eerie proof was captured!” see the details of one of the official hunts taking place in October 2018.

The terminal is presently open and only open to visitors for special occasions. The Play/Ground public art event, which runs from August 6 to 15, is the next one.