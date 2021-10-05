A German hotel employee allegedly told the singer to put his Star of David pendant away.

A German-Israeli musician claims that a hotel staff in Leipzig, Germany, urged him to take off his Star of David pendant and refused to let him check in while he was wearing it.

Gil Ofarim, a German singer, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing himself in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig. In the video, he claims that in order to check in, a hotel clerk requested him to put his Star of David pendant away.

In his video, Ofarim stated that he noticed that those who arrived later than him were being checked in first, although he did not know why. When he inquired at the desk, he was told that he could only check in if he put his jewelry away.

The Westin Leipzig stated in an email to the Associated Press that it was “shocked and frightened” by Mr. Ofarim’s “intolerable charges” and that it was reaching out to him for further information.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Josef Schuster, the leader of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, responded on Twitter, writing, “The antisemitic hostility against Gil Ofarim is horrible.”

“One hopes the Westin will face consequences for their employees,” Schuster wrote on Twitter. “I also hope that in the future, when we are attacked, we will be met with solidarity.”

The hotel employee in question has been placed on leave, according to Westin general manager Andreas Hachmeister, while the hotel attempts to contact Ofarim for comment on the incident.

Yvonne Probst, Ofarim’s manager, could not be reached for comment right away. Ofarim, 39, did not want to comment further publicly, according to his management team, according to the German news agency dpa.

Ofarim is the son of Israeli musician Abi Ofarim, who sang in the 1950s and 1960s with his first wife, Esther. The pair was well-known over the world for their interpretations of folk music and chansons.

Ofarim claims in his Instagram video that he was waiting in line to register at the hotel when he saw that people in front of him were getting service much sooner than he was.

“I was standing there with my necklace on, and one by one, people were being dragged out from behind me,” Ofarim explained.

