A German court has sentenced Vadim Krasikov to life in prison for a Kremlin-ordered assassination.

Following his conviction for a 2019 death in Berlin that judges said was ordered by federal Russian authorities, a German court sentenced a Russian man to life in prison on Wednesday.

According to the court, Vadim Krasikov, 56, was given a phony name, a fake passport, and other resources in exchange for killing Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, in broad daylight. Khangoshvili was a Chechen national who lived in Georgia. Prosecutors stated the killing was retaliation for his “enmity toward the Russian state” and participation in the second Chechen war, according to Al Jazeera.

The event prompted the German government to expel two Russian diplomats, and Russia retaliated in kind. The crime, which exacerbated diplomatic relations between Moscow and Berlin, was dubbed “state terrorism” by the Berlin court that convicted Krasikov of murder. “This crime was committed by the Russian Federation’s central government,” said presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi. “The accused was commissioned by it.” The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the murder, calling the charges “completely baseless.” Defense attorneys had requested the court to acquit their client, who claimed he was confused for someone else.

Judges said Krasikov bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the slaying, meaning he won’t be entitled to the automatic parole after 15 years that is customary in Germany.

Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, declined to comment on the verdict right away.

The trial’s decision might stir additional tensions between Germany and Russia at a time when Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new government is attempting to establish a foreign policy footing with Moscow.

Last week, the victim’s relatives, who were entitled to participate in the trial as co-plaintiffs under German law, accused Russia of trying to “send a message” to its political rivals by killing Khangoshvili.

According to the sitting judge, the victim considered himself a Chechen patriot and had fought against Russian forces in Chechnya since 2001.

Khangoshvili commanded a squad of fighters in an attack on a police station in the Russian town of Basran in 2004, which resulted in the deaths of people.

“There is no doubt that Khangoshvili is to blame for the murders of individuals,” Arnoldi added, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s description of the victim as a “terrorist and murderer” in December 2019.

