A Georgia woman dies in an independent living home, and it takes three days for anybody to notice.

Last week, an elderly woman died in an independent living home in Macon, Georgia, and it took days for her family or the facility’s personnel to learn of her death.

The woman, 71-year-old Jewel Pounds Billings, was discovered on August 14 inside her Magnolia Manor condominium, according to Macon-based news station WMAZ-TV. The facility’s president and CEO, Mark Todd, confirmed the identify and age of the deceased woman to This website.

Magnolia Manor has independent living villas and apartments, as well as independent supportive units and assisted living apartments, in its Macon location. The facility, which dates back to the late 1950s, is described on its website as a “faith-based, tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization linked by covenant with the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.” Magnolia Manor’s nine facilities, which employ roughly 1,000 workers, are home to an estimated 1,500 people.

Billings had resided in one of the independent living units and had seen facility workers less regularly since the coronavirus outbreak began, Todd told this website.

Todd explained, “We would generally see our seniors on a daily basis, particularly around mealtime.” “Everyone eats a lunch in the middle of the day because we have a central dining area.”

Due of the pandemic, meals habits had to be restricted, as well as less encounters with visitors and staff. Todd explained, “There was a little bit of a disconnect there, in that we weren’t seeing her at mealtimes.”

The facility provides take-out meals for its independent living residents, but Todd said Billings was “sort of irregular” in her use of the prepared meals.

He explained, “She didn’t always come on a daily basis to pick up a supper because they live in an apartment where she can cook everything herself.”

According to Todd, one of the woman’s family members called the facility on the morning of August 14 to say they hadn’t heard from her in a few days.

“We went to see how she was doing and knocked on her door. She remained silent when the doorbell rang. We entered the apartment and realized she had died,” he explained.

The institution notified emergency medical services, the coroner, and Billings’ family, according to Todd. Her loved ones. This is a condensed version of the information.