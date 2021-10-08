A Georgia trooper was caught on video stomping on an alleged suspect, causing outrage.

Outrage has been aroused by a video of a Georgia State Patrol trooper stamping on an alleged suspect, reigniting the debate about police violence.

Some believe the officer used excessive force during the incident on Oct. 3. WSB quoted Atlanta-area activist Scotty Smart as adding, “You have someone on the ground already.” “You don’t have to stomp on them.” A trooper is shown continuously stomping on the suspect lying on the ground in one of the two videos published online. After that, he drags the man onto the sidewalk and handcuffs him.

As the police was handcuffing the offender, he noticed a gun on the sidewalk and a person approaching them.

“Hold on! Take a step back! Please don’t come here! He cried to the bystander, “Stay away from that rifle!” The trooper then took the revolver from the suspect and walked him to his patrol cruiser.

Over 50,000 people have watched the videos of the incident that were released on Twitter. According to reports, the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the trooper’s use of force during the incident.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident began when a trooper saw a guy driving without a seatbelt during a traffic stop. Jamarco Kintavious Lucas, 27, was stopped by the trooper at 5.40 p.m., but he quickly fled the area. According to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, Lucas exited the freeway and a police chase began.

After exiting the truck and fleeing with his right hand inside his waistband, the chase came to an end at an apartment complex.

Lucas failed to display his hands in response to the trooper’s spoken demand, according to Georgia State Police Spokesperson Lt. Mark Riley. The trooper used his taser twice when a gun allegedly dropped out of Lucas’s waistband, hitting Lucas once. According to WSB, the trooper used a “foot strike” approach to detain Lucas as he attempted to stand up.

Lucas was sought on a battery charge out of Rockdale County at the time of his arrest.

Despite the trooper’s use of verbal warning before to the strike, Smart opposes the use of force. He went on to say, “Stomping on him two or three times looks like an intense reaction.”

Lucas faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while unlicensed, and no seatbelt for the Oct. 3 incident.