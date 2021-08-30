A Georgia spa shooter could face the death penalty.

After killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, Georgia authorities want to seek the death sentence for Robert Aaron Long.

Because six of his victims were Asian women, the shootings were labeled as hate crimes.

Long, who was 22 at the time, had bought a gun and a bottle of bourbon and was contemplating suicide due to his self-described sex addiction. Instead, he vented his annoyances in three Asian spas.

Long bought a 9 mm handgun from Big Woods Goods, a guns store and indoor firing range. Long was able to readily buy the weapon he used in his deadly spree because the state of Georgia does not require a waiting period to obtain a handgun.

The shootings had place in Fulton and Cherokee Counties at spas. Long has previously admitted to the four slayings in Cherokee County and received a life sentence.

District Attorney Fani Willis filed court documents proclaiming her intention to seek capital punishment in a case she has designated as a hate crime on Monday, according to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville and Atlanta prosecutors.

“I don’t want our victims to get separated from us. All of these women worked and lived in our neighborhood. Willis added, “They were moms, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, and friends.”

Over 9,000 anti-Asian hate crimes have been reported in the United States since the outbreak began.

In the Cherokee County shootings, Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54; and in the two Atlanta shootings, Yong Ae Yue, 63; Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; and Hyun Jung Grant, 51.