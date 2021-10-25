A Georgia man has been charged with stealing $57,000 from the COVID-19 relief fund to buy a Pokémon card.

After reportedly spending his COVID-19 business assistance loan on a single Pokémon card worth $57,789, a Georgia man was charged with wire fraud.

On July 14, 2020, Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the Small Business Administration (SBA), falsely claiming he had a business with at least 10 employees since 2018. According to Law and Crime, which cited prosecutors, the individual claimed $235,000 in gross revenue over a 12-month period.

According to his charge documents, Oudomsine used wages, production costs, bills, or rent as justifications for submitting the loan application, and he virtually depleted all of the funds on the trade card.

According to the charge document, the Small Business Association deposited $85,000 into Oudomsine’s bank account in August 2020.

Authorities did not specify what type of business he claimed to run. He was also suspected of buying a Pokémon card, but it was unclear which one. The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

“In furtherance of the scheme and artifice, Oudomsine used funds obtained from SBA by false and fraudulent representation to purchase a Pokémon card for $57,789 on or about Jan. 8, 2021,” authorities noted in the charge documents.

The EIDL was approved as part of the CARES Act, also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law in March 2020. The loan’s eligibility criteria were ultimately expanded, and a few requirements were waived. The funds will be used for everyday expenses such as rent and utilities.

In a similar case, in the year 2020, a Taiwanese person living in Manhattan was accused with illegally collecting almost $7 million from the SBA’s PPP and EIDL programs and spending it on luxury products and a Mercedes automobile. Sheng Wen Cheng, who was in the United States on a student visa, claimed to have employed 200 individuals in firms he owned and paid $1.5 million in monthly pay. During an investigation, it was discovered that he only had 14 employees. He allegedly transferred at least $1 million from the relief fund to foreign accounts and spent roughly $300,000 on personal luxury things such as 18-carat gold rolls and a Mercedes.