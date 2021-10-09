A Georgia doctor who was fired for refusing the COVID vaccine claims that mandates will not stop the virus from spreading.

Workplace vaccination requirements have prompted some previously hesitant individuals to get inoculated against COVID-19, but they have also forced others out of work. Dr. William “Tommy” Redwood, an Atlanta emergency room physician, is one of the people who has been kicked out for refusing to get vaccinated. He is not anti-vaxx, but he is concerned about the shot’s possible side effects.

“What I’m saying is that vaccines will not help if the purpose of the vaccine mandate is to prevent disease transmission from a healthcare provider to the patient population,” Redwood told WAGA.

According to the Georgia doctor, even those who have been vaccinated can spread the disease, and outbreaks have occurred in the United States. Despite the fact that some critics have cited breakthrough instances as proof that vaccines are ineffective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects to see some cases of vaccinated people because no vaccine is 100% effective. Inoculations continue to protect patients against serious illness caused by the virus, which is something Redwood accepts as a benefit of vaccination.

Redwood told WAGA that he was required to be vaccinated against hepatitis and the flu as part of his job, and that he wants it to be “very evident” that he is not “anti-vaccine.” He does believe, however, that by wearing masks during all patient interactions, health care workers can keep patients safe without immunizing them. He also said he wears one outside the house to avoid shaking hands with strangers or getting too close to them.

“I feel the hospital should continue to do what they did when the pandemic first started,” Redwood said, “which is to urge anyone willing to risk their life to come in and care for patients in need.”

As Redwood has seen firsthand, people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 make up the majority of hospitalized patients. He admitted that the vaccine could help prevent someone from being seriously ill, but he doesn't think he'd end up in the hospital.