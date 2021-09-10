A Georgia couple has been arrested for killing their landlady and attempting to dispose of her body with police on their doorstep.

Conney Faye Mercer-Webb, 53, of Twin City, was stabbed and shot to death Wednesday, according to Swainsboro Police Chief Randy J. Ellison.

The woman was killed between 9.30 and 10 a.m., but police only found out about it hours later when they were called to check a vehicle that had been driven off the side of Modoc Road at 6.30 p.m.

Officers were told by Webb’s family that she had been gone all day after learning that the car belonged to her. Officers went door-to-door in search of the missing woman, according to WJBF.

Officers were directed to the adjoining home at 309 Modoc Road, which Webb rented out to Nathaniel David and his wife LaShawna, while investigating the scene.

When the police arrived, David stated that their landlord, Webb, had come by earlier in the morning to collect rent but had not entered the house. He further stated that after a brief talk, the woman left in her car.

Webb’s son, who was nearby, began shouting at the officers that he had seen her body being removed from the apartment as they were leaving.

Following that, the officers noticed David and his wife fleeing the house and began chasing them. The two were detained, and Webb’s body was discovered at the back of the house, according to authorities.

The Swainsboro Police Department was quoted by WRDW as saying, “It became evident to officers on scene that the suspects, now in jail, were attempting to dispose of the body when they were witnessed by the victim’s son.”

The Davids have been charged with murder, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They were arrested and taken to the Emanuel County Jail.

The case is still being investigated.

