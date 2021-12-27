A generous gesture from a new Liverpool restaurant to aid the homeless at Christmas.

A new restaurant in Liverpool took a break from serving guests during the holidays to provide hot meals to the homeless.

Tapas Revolution first debuted in Queen Square in October, and chief chef Omar Allibhoy chose to help the city’s homeless and hungry this Christmas.

Omar spent an afternoon preparing massive paellas before bringing 100 pieces to The Whitechapel Centre, a homeless charity in Liverpool.

The restaurant created the ‘Paella With Purpose’ charitable project to help vulnerable communities by providing hot, fresh, and satisfying meals to those who may be struggling or going hungry, as well as raising funds to support the important work that local charities perform.

The Whitechapel Centre works relentlessly to provide personalized care to persons who are homeless in the city.

“At Tapas Revolution, we’re so much more than a restaurant,” Omar explained. We wish to interact with individuals in each city, including our visitors, local companies, and communities. Christmas is a season for generosity, and it’s particularly more so this year because of the pandemic’s hardships. Paella With a Purpose was created to help individuals who are vulnerable or less fortunate. We want to show our support by providing a delicious, fresh, and substantial dinner.

“Visiting The Whitechapel Centre’s Harm Reduction Hostel was really humbling, and I was so fortunate to meet the hostel’s inhabitants as well as The Whitechapel Centre’s amazing employees. They do amazing work there, and we’re grateful that we were able to assist in any manner this Christmas.” “We appreciated having a visit from Omar to bring 100 paella lunches for our service users,” Ruth McCaughley, fundraising manager at The Whitechapel Centre, said. It was a fantastic treat, and many people were having paella for the first time, and it went over extremely well.

“Christmas is a really stressful and difficult time for anyone who is homeless and away from their loved ones, so it’s wonderful to know that people are thinking of them and doing something special for them.” We owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone at Tapas Revolution for their help.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”