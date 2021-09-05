A gangland enforcer dressed in Dolce and Gabbana fled to Dubai and tortured men when he returned.

A gangland enforcer’s incarceration signaled the end of the latest chapter in his criminal career.

Shawn O’Malley was sentenced to prison for his involvement in the torturing of two cannabis farm workers, an organized shooting, and a scheme to blame another man for the gun attack.

It was the 33-year-third old’s prison sentence, and he will be behind bars until at least 2033, with some sort of legal limitations continuing until 2044.

Last September, O’Malley brutally assaulted Darren Hall and Joshua Childs at an industrial-scale cannabis plantation in the St Helens countryside.

The victims, who were part of a group of workers at the construction site, were accused of stealing a load of the Class B narcotic that had been grown, bagged, and stored.

Those in charge of the property brought in O’Malley in an attempt to persuade them to confess and reveal the location of the stolen goods.

The thug, who was dressed in a navy Dolce and Gabbana tracksuit and appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, went to the Arch Lane unit, just outside Ashton-in-Makerfield, with a fake gun and separated his two victims.

He handcuffed, battered, and threatened the men with a pick axe, claw hammer, wrench, and sledge hammer for the next few hours.

“Shawn O’Malley pointed the gun first to the head of Darren Hall and then to the head of Joshua Childs and warned them that if they did not tell him where the drugs were, he would shoot them,” said Jonathan Duffy, the prosecutor.

“Despite their fear for their lives, the men told Shawn O’Malley that they had no knowledge of the missing cannabis… Mr. O’Malley, in particular, systematically abused both victims, telling them at one point that he was paid to torture them.”

In court, it was stated that O’Malley was brought in as an enforcer to obtain the information needed by the cannabis-growing group to recover their stolen drugs on the day of the event.

That status as a gangland enforcer had been emphasized a year prior, in September 2019.

